Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 3 bd home in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious and open..eat in kitchen. Tile, carpet, and mini blinds throughout. Low maintenance landscaping, RV parking and gate. Close to schools, bus line, shopping centers, parks, downtown Glendale, Westgate, and major freeways. ***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3445.09, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***