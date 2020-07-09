All apartments in Glendale
6576 W PUGET Avenue

6576 West Puget Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6576 West Puget Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
IMMACULATE 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE WITH ENTIRE WOOD-FLOORS EXCEPT BATHROOMS THAT ARE TILE FLOORED. NEWLY PAINTED IN MULTIPLE COLORS BEAUTIFULLY CHOSEN IN DIFFERENT ROOMS DIFFERENT COLOR PAINT. ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. LANDSCAPED BY DESIGN FRONT YARD AND LANDSCAPED AND GREEN GRASSY BACK YARD. IT IS JUST WAITING FOR NEW OCCUPANTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6576 W PUGET Avenue have any available units?
6576 W PUGET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6576 W PUGET Avenue have?
Some of 6576 W PUGET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6576 W PUGET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6576 W PUGET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6576 W PUGET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6576 W PUGET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6576 W PUGET Avenue offer parking?
No, 6576 W PUGET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6576 W PUGET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6576 W PUGET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6576 W PUGET Avenue have a pool?
No, 6576 W PUGET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6576 W PUGET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6576 W PUGET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6576 W PUGET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6576 W PUGET Avenue has units with dishwashers.

