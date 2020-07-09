6576 W PUGET Avenue

IMMACULATE 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE WITH ENTIRE WOOD-FLOORS EXCEPT BATHROOMS THAT ARE TILE FLOORED. NEWLY PAINTED IN MULTIPLE COLORS BEAUTIFULLY CHOSEN IN DIFFERENT ROOMS DIFFERENT COLOR PAINT. ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. LANDSCAPED BY DESIGN FRONT YARD AND LANDSCAPED AND GREEN GRASSY BACK YARD. IT IS JUST WAITING FOR NEW OCCUPANTS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
