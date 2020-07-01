All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive

6523 West via Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6523 West via Montoya Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
This upgraded FULLY FURNISHED home in Arrowhead Ranch is waiting for you. All furniture and deco has been carefully selected to fit the elegant style of the home. Featuring approx 3500 sq ft, 5 bed/3 bath plus a bunk room. A chefs delight w/an amazing large kitchen - granite counters. professional gas Viking stove, built in fridge & large island is sure to please. The Master Suite is a retreat, w/a large sitting room, luxurious bath, and covered patio to take in the beautiful sunsets or have morning coffee. Secondary bedrooms are beautiful & large. Family room features a wonderful fireplace & large sofa. Plenty of room for everyone. This home is an entertainers dream; a pool table and bar table are ready for you to enjoy. Enter the backyard oasis w/minimal maintenance required. Luxury living w/2000 sq ft of travertine, many romantic sitting areas, wonderful pool & quaint above ground spa. The Oasis offers a private wonderful ambience at night w/its many illuminations. The full length covered patio offers new patio furniture, a large market umbrella which shades a beautiful long table seating capacity for 8. The home is close to hiking & biking trails, parks, shopping, sports facilities , Top Golf facility Peoria Sports Complex with spring training & Baseball & much more! Several golf courses close by. Horse back riding right up the street! Plenty of restaurants close by & some within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have any available units?
6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have?
Some of 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive offers parking.
Does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive has a pool.
Does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive has units with dishwashers.

