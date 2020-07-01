6523 W VIA MONTOYA Drive

Amenities

This upgraded FULLY FURNISHED home in Arrowhead Ranch is waiting for you. All furniture and deco has been carefully selected to fit the elegant style of the home. Featuring approx 3500 sq ft, 5 bed/3 bath plus a bunk room. A chefs delight w/an amazing large kitchen - granite counters. professional gas Viking stove, built in fridge & large island is sure to please. The Master Suite is a retreat, w/a large sitting room, luxurious bath, and covered patio to take in the beautiful sunsets or have morning coffee. Secondary bedrooms are beautiful & large. Family room features a wonderful fireplace & large sofa. Plenty of room for everyone. This home is an entertainers dream; a pool table and bar table are ready for you to enjoy. Enter the backyard oasis w/minimal maintenance required. Luxury living w/2000 sq ft of travertine, many romantic sitting areas, wonderful pool & quaint above ground spa. The Oasis offers a private wonderful ambience at night w/its many illuminations. The full length covered patio offers new patio furniture, a large market umbrella which shades a beautiful long table seating capacity for 8. The home is close to hiking & biking trails, parks, shopping, sports facilities , Top Golf facility Peoria Sports Complex with spring training & Baseball & much more! Several golf courses close by. Horse back riding right up the street! Plenty of restaurants close by & some within walking distance.