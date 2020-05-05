All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
6513 West Turquoise Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6513 West Turquoise Avenue

6513 West Turquoise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6513 West Turquoise Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue have any available units?
6513 West Turquoise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6513 West Turquoise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6513 West Turquoise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 West Turquoise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue offer parking?
No, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue have a pool?
No, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 West Turquoise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6513 West Turquoise Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
