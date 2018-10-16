6434 W KRISTAL Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call listing agent to show. Lovely 3BR/2ba + den+pool on a quiet street in desirable Arrowhead Ranch area. Private landscaped yard. Gourmet kitchen w/island +breakfast bar & granite counters. Dining area plus formal Dining room. Huge pantry +indoor laundry. Den could be office, game room or 4th bedroom. Split master has bath w/ double sinks, walk-in closet. BRs 2 &3 also have walk-in closets. Great room has built-in wine storage,huge windows for tons of natural light. There's a cut out that opens the living space to the foyer/formal entrance. Conveniently located to Shopping,schools, restaurants, hospitals, & Spring Training venues. 101 & 17 Fwy just minutes away. POOL & LANDSCAPER INCLUDED. Don't miss out on this executive home. It won't last!!