Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6434 W KRISTAL Way
Last updated July 21 2019

6434 W KRISTAL Way

6434 West Kristal Way
Location

6434 West Kristal Way, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call listing agent to show. Lovely 3BR/2ba + den+pool on a quiet street in desirable Arrowhead Ranch area. Private landscaped yard. Gourmet kitchen w/island +breakfast bar & granite counters. Dining area plus formal Dining room. Huge pantry +indoor laundry. Den could be office, game room or 4th bedroom. Split master has bath w/ double sinks, walk-in closet. BRs 2 &3 also have walk-in closets. Great room has built-in wine storage,huge windows for tons of natural light. There's a cut out that opens the living space to the foyer/formal entrance. Conveniently located to Shopping,schools, restaurants, hospitals, & Spring Training venues. 101 & 17 Fwy just minutes away. POOL & LANDSCAPER INCLUDED. Don't miss out on this executive home. It won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
6434 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 6434 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
6434 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 6434 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6434 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
No, 6434 W KRISTAL Way does not offer parking.
Does 6434 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
Yes, 6434 W KRISTAL Way has a pool.
Does 6434 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 6434 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
