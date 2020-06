6411 W. Ruth Ave.

Amenities

2 STORY HOME IN TARRINGTON PLACE !!! - ***AVAILABLE NOW***3 BEDROOM-2.5 BATH HOME HAS TILE THROUGHOUT! KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES,(REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY) FORMAL DINING ROOM, ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS-WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED (FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY), LOFT, FULL MASTER BATH, DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARDS FOR LOW MAINTENANCE. COMMUNITY POOL & SPA! SMALL WELL BEHAVED PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED-DEPOSIT REQUIRED Owner requires Renter's Insurance for the duration of the lease



(RLNE3288333)