6388 W RUTH Avenue

This popular 4 bedroom, great room design located on one of the best lots in the community. Directly across the street from the community play area and pool! Fresh and Bright, open kitchen featuring granite countertops, recessed lighting and large pantry Directly off the kitchen is the large dining area perfect for family meals and gatherings. Open to the great room, this home is ideal for entertaining. Upstairs you will find functional spaces for everyday living. 4 bedrooms, great closet space, double sinks at both baths and a luxurious master suite. The back yard offers a large covered patio and beautiful artificial turf.