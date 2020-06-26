All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6388 W RUTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6388 W RUTH Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

6388 W RUTH Avenue

6388 West Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6388 West Ruth Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This popular 4 bedroom, great room design located on one of the best lots in the community. Directly across the street from the community play area and pool! Fresh and Bright, open kitchen featuring granite countertops, recessed lighting and large pantry Directly off the kitchen is the large dining area perfect for family meals and gatherings. Open to the great room, this home is ideal for entertaining. Upstairs you will find functional spaces for everyday living. 4 bedrooms, great closet space, double sinks at both baths and a luxurious master suite. The back yard offers a large covered patio and beautiful artificial turf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6388 W RUTH Avenue have any available units?
6388 W RUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6388 W RUTH Avenue have?
Some of 6388 W RUTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6388 W RUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6388 W RUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6388 W RUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6388 W RUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6388 W RUTH Avenue offer parking?
No, 6388 W RUTH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6388 W RUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6388 W RUTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6388 W RUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6388 W RUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6388 W RUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6388 W RUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6388 W RUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6388 W RUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College