Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME. HAS A GREAT AND A OPEN FLOOR PLAN 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. IT HAS A HUGE LOT. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH BREAKFAST ISLAND,WALK IN PANTRY AND BUILT IN REFRIGERATOR. HAS A NICE PATIO WITH FIRE PLACE . MUST SEE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A REALTOR AND NEED TO SEE THE HOUSE PLEASE TEXT AT 6029999168.