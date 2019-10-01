6328 W SIERRA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful... spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, eat in Kitchen, New paint throughout, No carpet anywhere, all tile and laminate wood floors. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Fridge is included! 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Property is on an oversized lot with RV Gate, Fenced pebble tec pool, Large covered back patio, This is a must see! All located in the highly ranked peoria school district.. Copperwood elementary and Ironwood HS. Call today!