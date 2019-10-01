All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:33 AM

6328 W SIERRA Street

6328 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

6328 West Sierra Street, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful... spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, eat in Kitchen, New paint throughout, No carpet anywhere, all tile and laminate wood floors. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Fridge is included! 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Property is on an oversized lot with RV Gate, Fenced pebble tec pool, Large covered back patio, This is a must see! All located in the highly ranked peoria school district.. Copperwood elementary and Ironwood HS. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 W SIERRA Street have any available units?
6328 W SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 W SIERRA Street have?
Some of 6328 W SIERRA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 W SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
6328 W SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 W SIERRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 6328 W SIERRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6328 W SIERRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 6328 W SIERRA Street offers parking.
Does 6328 W SIERRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 W SIERRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 W SIERRA Street have a pool?
Yes, 6328 W SIERRA Street has a pool.
Does 6328 W SIERRA Street have accessible units?
No, 6328 W SIERRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 W SIERRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6328 W SIERRA Street has units with dishwashers.
