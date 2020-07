Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

The beautiful 4 bedrooms in Arrowhead Ranch. This home located on the 18th tee at Arrowhead Legend Golf Club. Updated home with granite kitchen and stainless appliances, stone fireplace in family room, stay cool with plantation shutters. Relax in fully renovated granite bathrooms, including master bathroom with glass shower and separate tub. Enjoy fun with family or friends with private pool !