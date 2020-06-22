All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6242 W Laurie Ln

6242 W Laurie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6242 W Laurie Ln, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME in Glendale * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and double sinks * Kitchen features granite counters, ISLAND, stainless steel refrigerator, flat cook surface stove * FULL secondary guest bathroom and DEN on first floor all other bedrooms on the 2nd floor * UPGRADED tile & carpet t/o * Covered patio * Gated community * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 for more details * $40 application fee per adult* 4% monthly tax/admin fee $200 admin fee $2400 security deposit, pets considered with owner approval $250 fee per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 W Laurie Ln have any available units?
6242 W Laurie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6242 W Laurie Ln have?
Some of 6242 W Laurie Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 W Laurie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6242 W Laurie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 W Laurie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6242 W Laurie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6242 W Laurie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6242 W Laurie Ln offers parking.
Does 6242 W Laurie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6242 W Laurie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 W Laurie Ln have a pool?
No, 6242 W Laurie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6242 W Laurie Ln have accessible units?
No, 6242 W Laurie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 W Laurie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6242 W Laurie Ln has units with dishwashers.
