6242 W Laurie Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME in Glendale * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and double sinks * Kitchen features granite counters, ISLAND, stainless steel refrigerator, flat cook surface stove * FULL secondary guest bathroom and DEN on first floor all other bedrooms on the 2nd floor * UPGRADED tile & carpet t/o * Covered patio * Gated community * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 for more details * $40 application fee per adult* 4% monthly tax/admin fee $200 admin fee $2400 security deposit, pets considered with owner approval $250 fee per pet