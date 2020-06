Amenities

Glendale House for rent *available for move in 8/1/19*



Conveniently located just off of Bethany Home and 51st Ave. Easy access Off Grand Avenue.



2 bedroom 1 bath

3 Car Parking

Brown kitchen cabinets

Like New Appliances (Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher)

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Tile throughout Home, except for the Bedrooms

Bedrooms have carpets (clean)

Spacious Living Room



Utilities not included (electric, gas, water sw and trash)