6137 West Rose Lane
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

6137 West Rose Lane

6137 West Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6137 West Rose Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Ocotillo Rose

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home with tile throughout. There is an Extra room that could be used as a bedroom but has no closet. Spacious Kitchen with Gas Stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Huge back yard! >NO CATS< . Dogs are Negotiable, Owner Approved, NO Restricted Breeds allowed. Rent for only $1150 Plus Tax. Ready for Move in. Call for a showings. Crissy K 602-550-5058

>>>> Email for more information. crissy@flraz.com. <<<<

Applications on our Website $45 Per Adult www.flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 West Rose Lane have any available units?
6137 West Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6137 West Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6137 West Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 West Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6137 West Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6137 West Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 6137 West Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6137 West Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 West Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 West Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 6137 West Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6137 West Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 6137 West Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 West Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 West Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6137 West Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6137 West Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

