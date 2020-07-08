6137 West Rose Lane

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home with tile throughout. There is an Extra room that could be used as a bedroom but has no closet. Spacious Kitchen with Gas Stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Huge back yard! >NO CATS< . Dogs are Negotiable, Owner Approved, NO Restricted Breeds allowed. Rent for only $1150 Plus Tax. Ready for Move in. Call for a showings. Crissy K 602-550-5058



>>>> Email for more information. crissy@flraz.com. <<<<



Applications on our Website $45 Per Adult www.flraz.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.