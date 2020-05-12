All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

6120 N 86TH Drive

6120 North 86th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6120 North 86th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom/2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. This freshly painted home features formal living/dining room, with tile and laminate flooring. Eat-in Kitchen is open to the family room and features new stainless and black appliances, an island and tile and laminate flooring. Large master bedroom has large master bath with separate tub and shower and walk in closet. New Carpet in all the bedrooms. Inside laundry with washer and dryer and a 3 car garage. Large yard with low maintenance gravel and drip system. New AC. Close to the Stadium, shopping and the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 N 86TH Drive have any available units?
6120 N 86TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 N 86TH Drive have?
Some of 6120 N 86TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 N 86TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6120 N 86TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 N 86TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6120 N 86TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6120 N 86TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6120 N 86TH Drive offers parking.
Does 6120 N 86TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 N 86TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 N 86TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6120 N 86TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6120 N 86TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6120 N 86TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 N 86TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 N 86TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

