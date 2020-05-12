6120 N 86TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom/2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. This freshly painted home features formal living/dining room, with tile and laminate flooring. Eat-in Kitchen is open to the family room and features new stainless and black appliances, an island and tile and laminate flooring. Large master bedroom has large master bath with separate tub and shower and walk in closet. New Carpet in all the bedrooms. Inside laundry with washer and dryer and a 3 car garage. Large yard with low maintenance gravel and drip system. New AC. Close to the Stadium, shopping and the 101.