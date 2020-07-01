6078 W MAUI Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

No HOA plus an RV Gate with room for a boat or recreation vehicle to park behind the 12 foot RV gate. New Carpet, New Paint, New Shower and Vanity in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Vaulting Ceilings throughout plus Ceiling Fans in every room. Welcome into the formal living room with a upgraded front door and a huge picture window. The kitchen features a smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator that opens to the family room and eat in kitchen. The master bedroom has a new bathroom complete with a tiled shower and dual sinks. The two additional nice size bedrooms both with vaulted ceilings and nice size closets. The backyard has a block wall all the way around it, shade trees, and a huge covered patio the length of the home. This home is clean and in great condition!