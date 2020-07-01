All apartments in Glendale
6078 W MAUI Lane
6078 W MAUI Lane

6078 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6078 West Maui Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
No HOA plus an RV Gate with room for a boat or recreation vehicle to park behind the 12 foot RV gate. New Carpet, New Paint, New Shower and Vanity in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Vaulting Ceilings throughout plus Ceiling Fans in every room. Welcome into the formal living room with a upgraded front door and a huge picture window. The kitchen features a smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator that opens to the family room and eat in kitchen. The master bedroom has a new bathroom complete with a tiled shower and dual sinks. The two additional nice size bedrooms both with vaulted ceilings and nice size closets. The backyard has a block wall all the way around it, shade trees, and a huge covered patio the length of the home. This home is clean and in great condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6078 W MAUI Lane have any available units?
6078 W MAUI Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6078 W MAUI Lane have?
Some of 6078 W MAUI Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6078 W MAUI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6078 W MAUI Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6078 W MAUI Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6078 W MAUI Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6078 W MAUI Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6078 W MAUI Lane offers parking.
Does 6078 W MAUI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6078 W MAUI Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6078 W MAUI Lane have a pool?
No, 6078 W MAUI Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6078 W MAUI Lane have accessible units?
No, 6078 W MAUI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6078 W MAUI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6078 W MAUI Lane has units with dishwashers.

