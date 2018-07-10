All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6072 W Irma Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6072 W Irma Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6072 W Irma Ln

6072 West Irma Lane · (623) 215-5449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6072 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arrowhead Ranch on the open Lake View - Property Id: 277803

Property back on an "open water no fencing in back". Lot of updates including A/C, spacious open floor plan, den or dining area, kitchen with newly installed counter tops, sink, faucet and more. New shower doors in both baths including freshly painted interior. Floors are laminate and tile. Appliances Stove with double oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Water softener in garage with storage cabinets. Citrus trees on side lemon, lime and pink grapefruit. Note one of the owners has a real estate license. Please leave a detailed message. Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277803
Property Id 277803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6072 W Irma Ln have any available units?
6072 W Irma Ln has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6072 W Irma Ln have?
Some of 6072 W Irma Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6072 W Irma Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6072 W Irma Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6072 W Irma Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6072 W Irma Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6072 W Irma Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6072 W Irma Ln does offer parking.
Does 6072 W Irma Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6072 W Irma Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6072 W Irma Ln have a pool?
No, 6072 W Irma Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6072 W Irma Ln have accessible units?
No, 6072 W Irma Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6072 W Irma Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6072 W Irma Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6072 W Irma Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity