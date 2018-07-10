6072 W Irma Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Arrowhead Ranch on the open Lake View - Property Id: 277803



Property back on an "open water no fencing in back". Lot of updates including A/C, spacious open floor plan, den or dining area, kitchen with newly installed counter tops, sink, faucet and more. New shower doors in both baths including freshly painted interior. Floors are laminate and tile. Appliances Stove with double oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Water softener in garage with storage cabinets. Citrus trees on side lemon, lime and pink grapefruit. Note one of the owners has a real estate license. Please leave a detailed message. Thank you

No Pets Allowed



