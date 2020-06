Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Make this clean, updated, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome yours! Downstairs is the large, bright and open family room, the half bath, an alley kitchen that includes ALL the appliances and eat in kitchen that looks out the glass doors to the enclosed patio and storage area which houses the full washer and dryer. Right outside your patio gate enjoy the community grass area and 1 of the community pools. Assigned parking is right outside the entrance.