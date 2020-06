6019 W Townley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

2 STORY HOME IN OLIVE GREEN VILLAS - 2 STORY 2 BEDROOM UNIT ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY POOL! KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES, TILE DOWNSTAIRS, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, FULL HALL BATH UPSTAIRS, 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS, SKYLIGHTS IN BOTH BATHROOMS! INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER, CEILING FANS, PRIVATE PATIO. READY FOR MOVE IN. CLOSE ACCESS TO GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SHOPPING AND A PARK.*SMALL DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED-NO PUPPIES, NO CATS ALLOWED.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4805669)