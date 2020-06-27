5959 N 48TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Glendale Condo W/ Community pool. This home features ceiling fans throughout, tile in all high traffic areas, neutral two tone paint and upgraded carpeting in each bedroom. Open floor plan great room leads right into the kitchen. Kitchen offers tile floor refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Private balcony off the living room. In unit laundry hookup and extra storage. Beautiful sparkling community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Easy access to US 60 and I-17.