All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5959 N 48TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5959 N 48TH Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

5959 N 48TH Avenue

5959 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5959 North 48th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Bethany Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees! Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Glendale Condo W/ Community pool. This home features ceiling fans throughout, tile in all high traffic areas, neutral two tone paint and upgraded carpeting in each bedroom. Open floor plan great room leads right into the kitchen. Kitchen offers tile floor refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Private balcony off the living room. In unit laundry hookup and extra storage. Beautiful sparkling community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Easy access to US 60 and I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 N 48TH Avenue have any available units?
5959 N 48TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5959 N 48TH Avenue have?
Some of 5959 N 48TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 N 48TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5959 N 48TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 N 48TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5959 N 48TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5959 N 48TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5959 N 48TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5959 N 48TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 N 48TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 N 48TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5959 N 48TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5959 N 48TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5959 N 48TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 N 48TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5959 N 48TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College