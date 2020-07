Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom town just remolded! White kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, new paint, new fixtures. Private patio, small community. This one will go quick! Contact us right away to schedule showing!