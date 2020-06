Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is the Property for YOU!! Great Location near GCC, I-17, 101, Cardinal Stadium, and the list will go on and on. The Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large front room, dining in kitchen, inside laundry, 2 car garage, New paint, Tile throughout the house, Single story, Large backyard with grass area, with front and back yard service 2 times a month for only $90. A must see property.