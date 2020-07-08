All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

5791 W Freeway Lane

5791 West Freeway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5791 West Freeway Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - THIS PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE

This is a one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, has 1587 square feet and is located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, kitchen with a pantry, dining room, master suite with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, vinyl and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout, and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert front yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: 59th Ave/Olive
Directions: South on 59th Ave, East on Freeway Ln, to the home on the Right

(RLNE2636582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5791 W Freeway Lane have any available units?
5791 W Freeway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5791 W Freeway Lane have?
Some of 5791 W Freeway Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5791 W Freeway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5791 W Freeway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5791 W Freeway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5791 W Freeway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5791 W Freeway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5791 W Freeway Lane offers parking.
Does 5791 W Freeway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5791 W Freeway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5791 W Freeway Lane have a pool?
No, 5791 W Freeway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5791 W Freeway Lane have accessible units?
No, 5791 W Freeway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5791 W Freeway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5791 W Freeway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

