All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5714 W ORCHID Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5714 W ORCHID Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:50 AM

5714 W ORCHID Lane

5714 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5714 West Orchid Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Glendale Rental! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has everything you need. Nice sized back yard, large entertainment center in Master Bathroom, full Master bathroom and so much more!Easy access to I-17 and the 101, great for any commute. In addition this home is located next to parks, shopping and more! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 W ORCHID Lane have any available units?
5714 W ORCHID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 W ORCHID Lane have?
Some of 5714 W ORCHID Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 W ORCHID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5714 W ORCHID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 W ORCHID Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5714 W ORCHID Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5714 W ORCHID Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5714 W ORCHID Lane offers parking.
Does 5714 W ORCHID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 W ORCHID Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 W ORCHID Lane have a pool?
No, 5714 W ORCHID Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5714 W ORCHID Lane have accessible units?
No, 5714 W ORCHID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 W ORCHID Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 W ORCHID Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College