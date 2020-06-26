5713 W Cholla Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for a spacious home with room to entertain? This is it! This home features a large open floor plan with a separate dining room, living room and family room. Lots of upgrades and extra touches! For those beautiful AZ evenings, this home features a large covered deck that extends the length of the house. All carpet has been replaced with wood and tile for a beautiful polished look that easy to maintain! Conveniently located with easy access to employment, schools, sports complexes, ASU west, Glendale community college and shopping. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS