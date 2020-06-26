All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5713 W Cholla Street
5713 W Cholla Street

5713 West Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Glendale
Location

5713 West Cholla Street, Glendale, AZ 85304
Oakhollow HOA

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a spacious home with room to entertain? This is it! This home features a large open floor plan with a separate dining room, living room and family room. Lots of upgrades and extra touches! For those beautiful AZ evenings, this home features a large covered deck that extends the length of the house. All carpet has been replaced with wood and tile for a beautiful polished look that easy to maintain! Conveniently located with easy access to employment, schools, sports complexes, ASU west, Glendale community college and shopping. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 W Cholla Street have any available units?
5713 W Cholla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 W Cholla Street have?
Some of 5713 W Cholla Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 W Cholla Street currently offering any rent specials?
5713 W Cholla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 W Cholla Street pet-friendly?
No, 5713 W Cholla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5713 W Cholla Street offer parking?
Yes, 5713 W Cholla Street offers parking.
Does 5713 W Cholla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 W Cholla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 W Cholla Street have a pool?
No, 5713 W Cholla Street does not have a pool.
Does 5713 W Cholla Street have accessible units?
No, 5713 W Cholla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 W Cholla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 W Cholla Street has units with dishwashers.
