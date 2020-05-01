All apartments in Glendale
5706 North 68th Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:32 PM

5706 North 68th Avenue

5706 North 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5706 North 68th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
**New granite countertops being installed**

Charming 3 bedrooms 2 bath townhome in Glendale's Ironwood Terrace. Covered front patio. Eat-in kitchen, with refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings. 18" tile throughout. Bathrooms have custom tile bath/showers. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This home also has a roomy 1 car garage and a fair-sized backyard. Located close to Westgate, Top Golf, Tanger Outlets, Cardinals Stadium, Near parks, good schools, public transportation and just 8 miles from Downtown Phoenix.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

