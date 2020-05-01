5706 North 68th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

**New granite countertops being installed**



Charming 3 bedrooms 2 bath townhome in Glendale's Ironwood Terrace. Covered front patio. Eat-in kitchen, with refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings. 18" tile throughout. Bathrooms have custom tile bath/showers. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This home also has a roomy 1 car garage and a fair-sized backyard. Located close to Westgate, Top Golf, Tanger Outlets, Cardinals Stadium, Near parks, good schools, public transportation and just 8 miles from Downtown Phoenix.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.