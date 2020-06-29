5706 N 43RD Drive

MOVE IN READY! Very Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with 2 covered parking spaces right at your backdoor. Nice community close to just about everything. Won't last long at this price for this sized unit. A Must See! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
