5706 N 43RD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY! Very Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with 2 covered parking spaces right at your backdoor. Nice community close to just about everything. Won't last long at this price for this sized unit. A Must See! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS