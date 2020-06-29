All apartments in Glendale
5706 N 43RD Drive

5706 North 43rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5706 North 43rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY! Very Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with 2 covered parking spaces right at your backdoor. Nice community close to just about everything. Won't last long at this price for this sized unit. A Must See! *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 N 43RD Drive have any available units?
5706 N 43RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 N 43RD Drive have?
Some of 5706 N 43RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 N 43RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5706 N 43RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 N 43RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5706 N 43RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5706 N 43RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5706 N 43RD Drive offers parking.
Does 5706 N 43RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 N 43RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 N 43RD Drive have a pool?
No, 5706 N 43RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5706 N 43RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 5706 N 43RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 N 43RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 N 43RD Drive has units with dishwashers.

