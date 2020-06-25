All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

5648 W Villa Theresa Dr

5648 West Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5648 West Villa Theresa Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath with NEW carpet & FRESHLY painted * Tile flooring through most of the home and newer flooring in master bedroom * Modern kitchen with beautiful updated pendant lighting, granite counters & BIG breakfast bar * OVERSIZED back yard with extended covered patio plus extra pad for all your outdoor furnishings * Views of Thunderbird Mountain, close to schools, shopping and minutes away from freeway access * Call Robin 480-254-9366 at MBA Real Estate for more details $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee $1700 security deposit for qualified tenants 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet upon owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr have any available units?
5648 W Villa Theresa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr have?
Some of 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5648 W Villa Theresa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr offers parking.
Does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr have a pool?
No, 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr have accessible units?
No, 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5648 W Villa Theresa Dr has units with dishwashers.
