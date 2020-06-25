5648 W Villa Theresa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath with NEW carpet & FRESHLY painted * Tile flooring through most of the home and newer flooring in master bedroom * Modern kitchen with beautiful updated pendant lighting, granite counters & BIG breakfast bar * OVERSIZED back yard with extended covered patio plus extra pad for all your outdoor furnishings * Views of Thunderbird Mountain, close to schools, shopping and minutes away from freeway access * Call Robin 480-254-9366 at MBA Real Estate for more details $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee $1700 security deposit for qualified tenants 4% monthly tax/admin fee $250 fee per pet upon owner approval