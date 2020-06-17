All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:22 PM

5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue

5524 West via Camille Road · (602) 832-3917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5524 West via Camille Road, Glendale, AZ 85306

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
AVAILABLE ON 3/1/2020~~~~Great Location. 10feet RV Gates w/40 plus feet of parking. No HOA. Extra wide and long driveway. Epoxy floors in Garage. Nice clean home ready to move in. Open floor plan! Split Master! Safe, Established, well maintained & quiet neighborhood. Walk to schools, hospitals, shopping. Minutes to all freeways. Brand New kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, new cabinets w/easy close doors/drawers. New Flooring! New blinds. Ceiling fans throughout. Courtyard in front w/gate and flagstone. Extra large covered patio in back w/flagstone. Split floor plan w/sunken living room. Bright and Airy home. Fruit trees, Rose bushes, mature trees, potted plants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue have any available units?
5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue have?
Some of 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
