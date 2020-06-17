5524 W VIA CAMILLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

AVAILABLE ON 3/1/2020~~~~Great Location. 10feet RV Gates w/40 plus feet of parking. No HOA. Extra wide and long driveway. Epoxy floors in Garage. Nice clean home ready to move in. Open floor plan! Split Master! Safe, Established, well maintained & quiet neighborhood. Walk to schools, hospitals, shopping. Minutes to all freeways. Brand New kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, new cabinets w/easy close doors/drawers. New Flooring! New blinds. Ceiling fans throughout. Courtyard in front w/gate and flagstone. Extra large covered patio in back w/flagstone. Split floor plan w/sunken living room. Bright and Airy home. Fruit trees, Rose bushes, mature trees, potted plants.