5502 W Barbara Ave

**2 BEDROOM /1 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE** - ***AVAILABLE 07/25***
This home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1100 square feet. The interior features a living room, family room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen, window coverings throughout, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio with bbq grill and lots of backyard space for entertaining.
Cross Streets: Olive & 55th Avenue
Directions: South on 55th Ave, West on Barbara
