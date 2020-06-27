5502 W Barbara Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

**2 BEDROOM /1 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE** - ***AVAILABLE 07/25***



This home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1100 square feet. The interior features a living room, family room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen, window coverings throughout, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio with bbq grill and lots of backyard space for entertaining.



Cross Streets: Olive & 55th Avenue

Directions: South on 55th Ave, West on Barbara



(RLNE2636715)