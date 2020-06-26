5468 W LAURIE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This property overlooks the pool! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. When you enter into the home, you are greeted by a very large family room with a gorgeous fan and neutral paint throughout. Huge open kitchen with breakfast bar and large dining area. Side-by-Side refrigerator included. The large kitchen window overlooks the back patio area, letting just the right amount of light in. Laundry room off of kitchen, and includes a washer and dryer. Beautiful half bath on bottom floor. This home features 2 Master Bedrooms with walk-in closets, and wonderful bathrooms. Each master suite is a separate retreat. This is a must-see as your clients will not be disappointed!