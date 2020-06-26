All apartments in Glendale
5468 W LAURIE Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:29 PM

5468 W LAURIE Lane

5468 West Laurie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5468 West Laurie Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This property overlooks the pool! Granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. When you enter into the home, you are greeted by a very large family room with a gorgeous fan and neutral paint throughout. Huge open kitchen with breakfast bar and large dining area. Side-by-Side refrigerator included. The large kitchen window overlooks the back patio area, letting just the right amount of light in. Laundry room off of kitchen, and includes a washer and dryer. Beautiful half bath on bottom floor. This home features 2 Master Bedrooms with walk-in closets, and wonderful bathrooms. Each master suite is a separate retreat. This is a must-see as your clients will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5468 W LAURIE Lane have any available units?
5468 W LAURIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5468 W LAURIE Lane have?
Some of 5468 W LAURIE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5468 W LAURIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5468 W LAURIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5468 W LAURIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5468 W LAURIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5468 W LAURIE Lane offer parking?
No, 5468 W LAURIE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5468 W LAURIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5468 W LAURIE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5468 W LAURIE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5468 W LAURIE Lane has a pool.
Does 5468 W LAURIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5468 W LAURIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5468 W LAURIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5468 W LAURIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
