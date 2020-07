Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Recently upgraded home! This is the rental you've been waiting for. Wood like tile throughout and fresh paint. Open floorplan with open kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Eat in area in kitchen space. Laundry inside unit. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Just steps away from community pool and spa. Covered patio with storage as well. Close to everything! Freeways, shopping and so much more. Call today for your private tour. You won't be disappointed!