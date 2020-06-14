All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:52 AM

5219 West Sierra Street

5219 West Sierra Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 713052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5219 West Sierra Street, Glendale, AZ 85304

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,436 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, hardwood floors in the kitchen and black steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 West Sierra Street have any available units?
5219 West Sierra Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5219 West Sierra Street have?
Some of 5219 West Sierra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 West Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
5219 West Sierra Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 West Sierra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5219 West Sierra Street is pet friendly.
Does 5219 West Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 5219 West Sierra Street does offer parking.
Does 5219 West Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 West Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 West Sierra Street have a pool?
Yes, 5219 West Sierra Street has a pool.
Does 5219 West Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 5219 West Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 West Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 West Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
