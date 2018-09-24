5214 W. Paradise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities alarm system fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is NOT your typical rental!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a gated community has been meticulously maintained and shows like a model! Featuring a community pool and park, walk-in food pantry in the kitchen, oversized travertine floors with slate inlay, custom new paint, & carpet, ceiling fans in all rooms, alarm system, soft water system. This maintenance free property allows the Tenants not to worry about front yard landscaping as it is included in the HOA (paid by the Landlord). The backyard is very easy maintenance with pavers, firepit, and outside cable and night time security provided by HOA. This community is definitely a lifestyle! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!