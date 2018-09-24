All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

5214 W. Paradise Drive

5214 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5214 West Paradise Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is NOT your typical rental!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a gated community has been meticulously maintained and shows like a model! Featuring a community pool and park, walk-in food pantry in the kitchen, oversized travertine floors with slate inlay, custom new paint, & carpet, ceiling fans in all rooms, alarm system, soft water system. This maintenance free property allows the Tenants not to worry about front yard landscaping as it is included in the HOA (paid by the Landlord). The backyard is very easy maintenance with pavers, firepit, and outside cable and night time security provided by HOA. This community is definitely a lifestyle! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 W. Paradise Drive have any available units?
5214 W. Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 W. Paradise Drive have?
Some of 5214 W. Paradise Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 W. Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5214 W. Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 W. Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 W. Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5214 W. Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 5214 W. Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5214 W. Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 W. Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 W. Paradise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5214 W. Paradise Drive has a pool.
Does 5214 W. Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 5214 W. Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 W. Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 W. Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
