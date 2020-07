Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big 4BR 2.5BA IN GATED COMMUNITY. NICE HOME WITH CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. MASTER BR IS DOWNSTAIRS. WASHER, DRYER, AND FRIDGE ARE INCLUDED. ALSO HAS SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL. USE LISTERS APP. LISTER TO WRITE LEASE. CALL OFFICE FOR APPROVAL OF ANY SMALL PET AND AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT IF PET IS ACCEPTED. TENANT TO PAY 1ST $50 OF ANY REPAIR. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. If home has any Appliances they are for tenants convenience and are as-is.