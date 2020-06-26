All apartments in Glendale
5161 N 74TH DR

5161 North 74th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5161 North 74th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out list of features & extras included at this low price * Large 3BR on big cul-de-sac lot by common area * 2 covered patios * Tiff lawn w/watering system * Security system * Sunken LR * Tile roof * Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen & breakfast area * Bay window * Vaulted ceiling * Intercom * Fireplace * Built-in book shelves * Insulated garage that's heated & cooled

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5161 N 74TH DR have any available units?
5161 N 74TH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 N 74TH DR have?
Some of 5161 N 74TH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 N 74TH DR currently offering any rent specials?
5161 N 74TH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 N 74TH DR pet-friendly?
No, 5161 N 74TH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5161 N 74TH DR offer parking?
Yes, 5161 N 74TH DR offers parking.
Does 5161 N 74TH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5161 N 74TH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 N 74TH DR have a pool?
No, 5161 N 74TH DR does not have a pool.
Does 5161 N 74TH DR have accessible units?
No, 5161 N 74TH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 N 74TH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5161 N 74TH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
