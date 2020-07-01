All apartments in Glendale
5156 W KRISTAL Way

5156 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

5156 West Kristal Way, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WOW WEEEE NEW TWO TONE PAINT OUTSIDE THIS SINGLE STORY HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT SATURDAY! Located in the small quiet community in Glendale you will find this move in ready single story, well maintained home. Features include vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile through out, family rm, living rm, and kitchen. Spacious kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, full sized master bathroom, and walkin closet. Laundry room inside, includes washer, dryer and kitchen refrigerator. Application and lease requirements are located in the documents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
5156 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5156 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 5156 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
5156 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 5156 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5156 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
No, 5156 W KRISTAL Way does not offer parking.
Does 5156 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5156 W KRISTAL Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 5156 W KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 5156 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 5156 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 W KRISTAL Way does not have units with dishwashers.

