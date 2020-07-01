5156 W KRISTAL Way

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

WOW WEEEE NEW TWO TONE PAINT OUTSIDE THIS SINGLE STORY HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT SATURDAY! Located in the small quiet community in Glendale you will find this move in ready single story, well maintained home. Features include vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile through out, family rm, living rm, and kitchen. Spacious kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, full sized master bathroom, and walkin closet. Laundry room inside, includes washer, dryer and kitchen refrigerator. Application and lease requirements are located in the documents tab.