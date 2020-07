Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

GATED COMMUNITY with Pool! This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home that has beautiful tile on the entire first floor and carpet on the second floor. Kitchen has Granite and a beautiful back splash. Very low maintenance front yard, landscaping is taken care of by the HOA. Community has a beautiful pool and you are close to shopping (Arrowhead Mall) and 2 freeways (Loop 101 & I-17).