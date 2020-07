Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great location close to ASU West and in the Peoria school district. 3 bedroom home that offers a separate living room and open concept in kitchen and family area. The home features over 1800 sq ft with a split floor-plan, a HUGE laundry room, neutral tones of paint, carpet, and tile throughout, new shower in master bath, and a new sliding door to the large back yard with covered patio! Rent includes bi-monthly lawn service.