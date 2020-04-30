5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007

Amenities

all utils included garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed, 2 Bath ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Remodel Home With Garage. CALL RYAN 602-400-5090 Sorry NO PETS!!! - Subdivision: W.Camelback



Remodeled 4 Bedrrom 2 Bathhroom House with All new paint, remove popcorn ceiling, repaint outside, new cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen brand new tile in bathroom. Fire place, Large Yard, Come see today. Sorry NO PETS!!!



Cross Street: 67th Ave & Camelback Directions: West on Camelback to 69th Ave, North to property



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857850)