All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007

5032 North 69th Avenue · (602) 512-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5032 North 69th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 · Avail. now

$2,012

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed, 2 Bath ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Remodel Home With Garage. CALL RYAN 602-400-5090 Sorry NO PETS!!! - Subdivision: W.Camelback

Remodeled 4 Bedrrom 2 Bathhroom House with All new paint, remove popcorn ceiling, repaint outside, new cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen brand new tile in bathroom. Fire place, Large Yard, Come see today. Sorry NO PETS!!!

Cross Street: 67th Ave & Camelback Directions: West on Camelback to 69th Ave, North to property

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 have any available units?
5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 has a unit available for $2,012 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 have?
Some of 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007's amenities include all utils included, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 currently offering any rent specials?
5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 pet-friendly?
No, 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 offer parking?
Yes, 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 does offer parking.
Does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 have a pool?
No, 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 does not have a pool.
Does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 have accessible units?
No, 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5032 N 69th Ave 21245096 - Location 007?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity