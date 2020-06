Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious three bedroom and two bathroom home with open kitchen / family room concept looking out to private pool (Includes Pool Fence). New High Efficiency HVAC installed in 2012. Neutral, two-tone paint throughout the home with carpet in each bedroom and the living room. 20 inch tile in the family room / dining area / kitchen. RV gate. Pool service included in rent. NO CATS!! to move in to on July 6th.