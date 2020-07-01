All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4828 West Orangewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4828 West Orangewood Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:31 PM

4828 West Orangewood Avenue

4828 West Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4828 West Orangewood Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, (1 Bedroom down stairs/One bedroom Loft up.) 1 bath condo in a small well kept community. Stainless steel appliances, smooth cook top, great room floor plan, washer and dryer. Eat-in kitchen, private front patio, Vaulted ceilings, vertical blinds on all windows, assigned parking, water, sewer & trash included.

Price does not include 2.2 rental tax. Contact Maria at 623-570-3817 for showings or any questions prior to applying. Condo is professionally managed by Atlas AZ.
www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue have any available units?
4828 West Orangewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue have?
Some of 4828 West Orangewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 West Orangewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4828 West Orangewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 West Orangewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4828 West Orangewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4828 West Orangewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4828 West Orangewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4828 West Orangewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4828 West Orangewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 West Orangewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 West Orangewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College