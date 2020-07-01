4828 West Orangewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom, (1 Bedroom down stairs/One bedroom Loft up.) 1 bath condo in a small well kept community. Stainless steel appliances, smooth cook top, great room floor plan, washer and dryer. Eat-in kitchen, private front patio, Vaulted ceilings, vertical blinds on all windows, assigned parking, water, sewer & trash included.



Price does not include 2.2 rental tax. Contact Maria at 623-570-3817 for showings or any questions prior to applying. Condo is professionally managed by Atlas AZ.

www.realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.