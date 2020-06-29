4820 W GOLDEN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool

BUILT IN 2016 IN AMAZING COMMUNITY!!! This home is situated in a peaceful, beautiful neighborhood, across from the community pool and park, playground, pool and pool house! It offers stainless steel appliances and modern open floor plan design, flooring and colors, UNIQUE corner lot and a backyard (just redone) to entertain. Back yard has double gates to store toys. HOA dues are super low and give access to tons of amenities like a beautiful pool and clubhouse, basketball courts and a great gorgeous park that sits right across from this property. Come and See!!