All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4820 W GOLDEN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4820 W GOLDEN Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM

4820 W GOLDEN Lane

4820 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4820 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
BUILT IN 2016 IN AMAZING COMMUNITY!!! This home is situated in a peaceful, beautiful neighborhood, across from the community pool and park, playground, pool and pool house! It offers stainless steel appliances and modern open floor plan design, flooring and colors, UNIQUE corner lot and a backyard (just redone) to entertain. Back yard has double gates to store toys. HOA dues are super low and give access to tons of amenities like a beautiful pool and clubhouse, basketball courts and a great gorgeous park that sits right across from this property. Come and See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane have any available units?
4820 W GOLDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane have?
Some of 4820 W GOLDEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 W GOLDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4820 W GOLDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 W GOLDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4820 W GOLDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4820 W GOLDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 W GOLDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4820 W GOLDEN Lane has a pool.
Does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 4820 W GOLDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 W GOLDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 W GOLDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College