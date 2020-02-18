4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage sauna

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Nice kitchen with lots of storage,includes a huge side by side refrigerator. This home is very special with 2 indoor atriums and skylights. You will love all of the natural lighting. Indoor private laundry with full size washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. Nice covered patio w/ 2 ceiling fans for relaxing on those beautiful evenings. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and shelves. Community Pool, exercise room, billiards room, Sauna & clubhouse. Plus RV PARKING inside the community. Close to Historic Downtown Glendale, the Glendale Arena and 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Airport.