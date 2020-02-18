All apartments in Glendale
4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue

4775 West Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4775 West Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath townhome. Nice kitchen with lots of storage,includes a huge side by side refrigerator. This home is very special with 2 indoor atriums and skylights. You will love all of the natural lighting. Indoor private laundry with full size washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. Nice covered patio w/ 2 ceiling fans for relaxing on those beautiful evenings. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and shelves. Community Pool, exercise room, billiards room, Sauna & clubhouse. Plus RV PARKING inside the community. Close to Historic Downtown Glendale, the Glendale Arena and 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue have any available units?
4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4775 W PALMAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
