Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4648 W EVA Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:18 AM

4648 W EVA Street

4648 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Location

4648 West Eva Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
RENT-TO-OWN ONLY! Se habla Espanol. No application fee! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is spread out over 1,400 square feet. The home features a walk-in closet with tile floors throughout. The front and back yards are fenced in with a large vehicle gate. You won't have to worry about the summer heat as this AC system has just under 7 years on it. Located just blocks away from Mission Park, and very close to Apollo and Sunset schools. While at the home, you are welcome to take an application from the flyer box and submit it with no obligation and best of all, NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

