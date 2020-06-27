4648 W EVA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

RENT-TO-OWN ONLY! Se habla Espanol. No application fee! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is spread out over 1,400 square feet. The home features a walk-in closet with tile floors throughout. The front and back yards are fenced in with a large vehicle gate. You won't have to worry about the summer heat as this AC system has just under 7 years on it. Located just blocks away from Mission Park, and very close to Apollo and Sunset schools. While at the home, you are welcome to take an application from the flyer box and submit it with no obligation and best of all, NO FEE!