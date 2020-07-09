All apartments in Glendale
4338 West Maryland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4338 West Maryland Avenue

4338 West Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4338 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two stories with bedrooms upstairs. Updated with granite counters, tile floor and wood in the bedrooms. Large covered patio and storage shed, covered parking. 1408 square feet. Living area downstairs. Community pool. New appliances, Refridgerator will be provided.

Offered by Phoenix Property Management Company, Transcity Property Management.

Apply online. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent, $45 application fee per adult (18+). 12-month lease term minimum. Renters Insurance Required. $195.00 lease signing administration fee due at move in.. Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116 Pet requires a $300 deposit and or pet rent. Transcity Property Management, 2812 N Norwalk #115 Mesa, AZ 85215

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

