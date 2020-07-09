4338 West Maryland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious two stories with bedrooms upstairs. Updated with granite counters, tile floor and wood in the bedrooms. Large covered patio and storage shed, covered parking. 1408 square feet. Living area downstairs. Community pool. New appliances, Refridgerator will be provided.



Offered by Phoenix Property Management Company, Transcity Property Management.



Apply online. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent, $45 application fee per adult (18+). 12-month lease term minimum. Renters Insurance Required. $195.00 lease signing administration fee due at move in.. Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116 Pet requires a $300 deposit and or pet rent. Transcity Property Management, 2812 N Norwalk #115 Mesa, AZ 85215



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.