22528 N. 68th Dr.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9750ec076 ---- Home has great curb appeal! Lush landscaping, flower garden & water feature greet you as you enter & step into upgraded ceramic tile & new carpet. 2 Master Suites with main master downstairs with separate garden tub, walk in shower & double sinks. Upstairs Jr Suite with 3 additional bedrooms. Main Floor has an open floor plan & great architectural design with many niches. Large open kitchen has cherry stained cabinets, granite counters, extended island, wine fridge & bay window breakfast area overlooking a beautifully landscaped oasis backyard - an entertainers delight! Freshly painted cool decking, epoxied patio & pavers lead to additional seating & BBQ area. Built in bar with fridge & water. 2 storage sheds & garden area. Small pets will be considered. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.