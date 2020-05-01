All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 22528 N. 68th Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
22528 N. 68th Dr.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

22528 N. 68th Dr.

22528 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22528 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9750ec076 ---- Home has great curb appeal! Lush landscaping, flower garden & water feature greet you as you enter & step into upgraded ceramic tile & new carpet. 2 Master Suites with main master downstairs with separate garden tub, walk in shower & double sinks. Upstairs Jr Suite with 3 additional bedrooms. Main Floor has an open floor plan & great architectural design with many niches. Large open kitchen has cherry stained cabinets, granite counters, extended island, wine fridge & bay window breakfast area overlooking a beautifully landscaped oasis backyard - an entertainers delight! Freshly painted cool decking, epoxied patio & pavers lead to additional seating & BBQ area. Built in bar with fridge & water. 2 storage sheds & garden area. Small pets will be considered. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22528 N. 68th Dr. have any available units?
22528 N. 68th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 22528 N. 68th Dr. have?
Some of 22528 N. 68th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22528 N. 68th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
22528 N. 68th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22528 N. 68th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22528 N. 68th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 22528 N. 68th Dr. offer parking?
No, 22528 N. 68th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 22528 N. 68th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22528 N. 68th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22528 N. 68th Dr. have a pool?
No, 22528 N. 68th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 22528 N. 68th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 22528 N. 68th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 22528 N. 68th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22528 N. 68th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College