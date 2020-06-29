All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 21600 N 59th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
21600 N 59th Ln
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

21600 N 59th Ln

21600 North 59th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21600 North 59th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible Arrowhead property on golf course lot. Single level with 3-car garage and tons of upgrades including tile flooring, custom paint, stone accents, fireplace, built-ins and an open floor-plan with 3 bedrooms & an office. Master suite has private door to backyard and bathroom with tile shower, soaking tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. Amazing backyard includes turf grass, covered patio, built in BBQ & private pool with water feature. Picturesque views of Legends at Arrowhead golf course beyond backyard fence!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21600 N 59th Ln have any available units?
21600 N 59th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21600 N 59th Ln have?
Some of 21600 N 59th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21600 N 59th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21600 N 59th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21600 N 59th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21600 N 59th Ln offers parking.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21600 N 59th Ln has a pool.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have accessible units?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College