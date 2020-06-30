All apartments in Glendale
21405 N. 67th Dr.
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

21405 N. 67th Dr.

21405 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21405 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular 4 bedroom home in Arrowhead. Pool and landscape service included Over 2000 square feet on one level, with an open floor plan. 3 car garage. Ceiling fans, blinds, and 10 foot ceilings throughout. Custom paint and recessed lighting. Spacious kitchen, dining room. All kitchen appliances are included. Back covered patio opens up to meticulously landscaped backyard and sparkling blue pool. Dual entry door master bedroom. Separate shower/tub in master bathroom, walk-in closet and private master commode. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21405 N. 67th Dr. have any available units?
21405 N. 67th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21405 N. 67th Dr. have?
Some of 21405 N. 67th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21405 N. 67th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
21405 N. 67th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21405 N. 67th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 21405 N. 67th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 21405 N. 67th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 21405 N. 67th Dr. offers parking.
Does 21405 N. 67th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21405 N. 67th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21405 N. 67th Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 21405 N. 67th Dr. has a pool.
Does 21405 N. 67th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 21405 N. 67th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 21405 N. 67th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21405 N. 67th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
