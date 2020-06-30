21405 N. 67th Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular 4 bedroom home in Arrowhead. Pool and landscape service included Over 2000 square feet on one level, with an open floor plan. 3 car garage. Ceiling fans, blinds, and 10 foot ceilings throughout. Custom paint and recessed lighting. Spacious kitchen, dining room. All kitchen appliances are included. Back covered patio opens up to meticulously landscaped backyard and sparkling blue pool. Dual entry door master bedroom. Separate shower/tub in master bathroom, walk-in closet and private master commode. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.