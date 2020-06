Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

The amazing views from this home will take your breath away. This home sits on one of the largest lakes in Arrowhead Lakes. The home has been completely remodeled complete with gourmet kitchen and upgraded flooring. The baths have all been updated with high end fixtures. Large open living area, nice large swimming pool overlooking the wide mouth lake with gazebo for resort style living. Fabulous mountain views from the front if the home.