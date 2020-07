Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Beautiful waterfront home with pool. Functional living with living room, dining room, breakfast area, and 2nd floor loft. Not to mention large family room with cozy fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with French doors upon entry and vaulted ceilings. Generous size backyard with sparkling pool, two grassy areas and lots of space to entertain. This home has it all!